A Slovenian in charge of Lada?

9. February 2018 ob 10:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Former Revoz director, Aleš Bratož, is reportedly taking over the top Russian carmaker Avtovaz.

Aleš Bratož, the former CEO at Novo Mesto's Revoz car plant, was previously also at the helm of the Turkish-based Oyak Renault car plant. One of his biggest challenges in Turkey was having to deal with a worker strike in 2016.

Later, Mr. Bratož moved even further east to be appointed manager of Russian Avtovaz's production and supply chain. One of Avtovaz's most famous car brands is the Lada. The move was in a way Bratož's return to Russia, as between 2005 and 2008 he was also in charge of Renault Russia in Moscow.

At the helm of Avtovaz?

According to Russian media reports Bratož will now assume the position of CEO at Avtovaz, replacing Nicolas Maure, who took over as Renault Chairman of the Eurasia region on the 1st of January 2018.

