The journey from Trieste to Piran takes less than 30 minutes at a speed of 35 knots. Photo: BoBo/Srdjan Živulović

A successful season for the hydrofoil connecting Trieste, Piran, and Croatian Istria

The hydrofoil will continue to operate until September 9

20. August 2018 ob 20:57

The Italian Fiametta hydrofoil, which stops in Piran, is increasingly popular. Next year, the Italian company that operates it will increase the number of rides and add a new stop in Koper.

Locals and tourists alike have embraced the Italian hydrofoil, which connects Trieste with Piran and Croatian Istria during the summer. In July alone, 4500 passengers used the boat to travel in both directions, thereby avoiding heavy road traffic and delays at the Slovenian-Croatian border. The transport company is expecting to add a new boat next year – and to introduce a new stop in Koper

The Fiametta hydrofoil, which is operated by Liberty Lines from Trapani, transported more than 2300 passengers from Trieste to Piran and then all the way south to Mali Lošinj. Most of the passengers disembarked in Rovinj. The hydrofoil transported 2100 passengers from Slovenia and Croatia to Trieste – most of them from Piran.



The link, which is co-funded by the government of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the amount of 900,000 euros and the Moses Program for the Mali Lošinj segment in the amount of 100,000 euros, is seeing increasing demand. The journey is comfortable and pleasant, while the cruise, which enables travelers to experience an unconventional view of Istrian towns, is fast. The journey from Trieste to Piran takes less than 30 minutes at a speed of 35 knots.

Pets are welcome aboard

The boat is 31 meters long and seven meters wide, while its underwater hydrofoils measure 14 meters in length. When in cruise, they rise above the surface of the water. The boat carries as many as 203 passengers, along with their pets and bicycles.

The company, which has 25 years of experience with domestic and international naval routes, currently links 31 destinations in the Mediterranean. Fiametta will operate until September 9 and then again next year. The company’s Trieste office has announced that they plan to add another hydrofoil and a stop in Koper for the 2019 season. They will also increase the number of roundtrips to Piran and Rovinj.

Mirjam Muženič, RTV Slovenia; translated by J. B.