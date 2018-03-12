Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! The monument can best be seen from the air. Foto: Andrej Trček Share

A world first in Kranj: a monument devoted to blockchain technology

“Slovenia is emphasizing its embrace of digital technologies”

12. March 2018 ob 18:47

Kranj - MMC RTV SLO

The first-ever monument devoted to blockchain technology will be unveiled on Tuesday in front of the courthouse building in Kranj, at the intersection of Stane Žagar and Gregorčič streets. It will pay tribute to the "practical possibilities of new technologies."

The monument was built by the Kranj Municipality with the support of the companies 3fs and Bitstamp. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, it will be formally unveiled by Kranj Mayor Boštjan Trilar and the head of Bitcoin Slovenia Jure Pirc, alongside with representatives of the Slovenian government. The monument is circular and features a bitcoin cryptocurrency symbol and two vertical lines in the center. According to the Kranj Municipality, the bitcoin symbol in the circle does not apply to the cryptocurrency itself, but rather to the technology behind the blockchain network. "Because bitcoin is the first implementation of a cryptocurrency (a transactional currency in the blockchain network) and the first to take advantage of blockchain technology, the symbols are the same," explains the Kranj Municipality.

The monument even has its own website, which states that blockchain technologies represent "a constant source of new applications in everyday life of both society and individuals. Because of their decentralized nature, they can be used in healthcare, public administration, food distribution, cultural industries, and virtually all residential contexts. Therefore, blockchain technologies are one of the key innovations of the past decade. They are not just the basis of a new wave of the digital economy, but also a technological milestone that will be seen by future users as a self-evident element of everyday tasks. Blockchain technology enables the creation of automatic, algorithm-driven trust between individuals. And that’s the basis of our joint creation of a future world and our (co-)existence. Therefore, it’s part of our hope for a better tomorrow."



"A nexus of Kranj’s urban ecosystem"

The monument devoted to blockchain technologies is the first of its kind not just in Slovenia, but in the world, and will serve as a tribute to the technology’s possibilities. The addition of the monument to a connecting circle in front of the courthouse will "symbolize the decentralized nature of connections that serve not just to provide access to a single point, but also as an entryway to the possibilities offered by multiple pathways. Rather than serving as a central point, the monument will represent a nexus of Kranj’s urban ecosystem, symbolized by networking and connectivity."

"By unveiling the monument, Slovenia will send a message to the world that will demonstrate its openness towards digital technologies, its willingness to apply those technologies, as well as a welcoming, progressive approach that is not just based on optimizing everyday living, but also encourages mutual trust, transparency, and cooperation. At the same time, our residents will be reminded of the importance of being open to new ideas and the fact that connectivity is the basis for better living in the future," reads the official statement.

A three-metric-ton, circular, rim-shaped monument with a B symbol in the middle

According to the Kranj Municipality, the monument has been under construction for two weeks in the workshop of Aleksander Frančeškin and based on an idea by Selman Čorović. The circular, rim-shaped object weighs three metric tons and surrounds a symbol of blockchain technologies. It is made of Corten steel, which means that it will retain its rusty appearance and will not require special maintenance. The rim is circular, and it therefore references the rotary in front of the courthouse. The bitcoin symbol in the circle will represent the technological framework of blockchain, but primarily as a reminder of the possibilities of the technology that Slovenia was among the first to recognize.

The symbolism of the monument’s placement in the rotary is multifaceted: the circle represents a nexus with several paths leading away from it. In the world of cryptocurrencies, it is precisely the use of blockchain technology that provides unimaginable possibilities, opportunities, and applications.

A. P. J.; translated by J. B.