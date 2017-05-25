Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Union Olimpija basketball players finally won another national championship title, after eight years. Foto: BoBo/Srdjan Živulović Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

After eight years, Union Olimpija again took the basketball throne

The Ljubljana team shifted into a higher gear in the second half

25. May 2017 ob 12:06

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Union Olimpija basketball players finally won another national championship title, after eight years. In the fourth match of the finals in Tivoli Hall they defeated Rogaška 94:78.

The guest team from Rogaška Slatina put up good resistance, but as the match continued the Dragons' game improved, and thanks to outstanding defence and exceptional Brandon Jefferson, the most efficient player of the match with 30 points, they outplayed their opponent.

It is the 16th national champion title in the independent Slovenia for the team from Ljubljana, the first won after the 2008/09 season. Rogaška will have to wait a bit longer for their first title. It was their second appearance in the finals of the national championship, and two years ago the final series was won by Tajfun 3:1.

Olimpija trainer Gašper Okorn claims that the title represents a new beginning for Olimpija, and there will be changes in Ljubljana, some have already been set in motion. The Mayor of Ljubljana Zoran Janković watched the second half of the match in the company of Tomaž Berločnik and Jože Mermal. Berločnik, president of the Petrol management board, will become the new president of Olimpija, which was confirmed also by Mermal, head of the sponsors' council. He added that the main purpose is stabilisation of the club, as Ljubljana and Slovenia love good basketball. He explained that the new leadership will have high goals, and the debt of two million has been already considerably reduced.

Tilen Jamnik, Mitja Lisjak, MMC; translated by G. K.