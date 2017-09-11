Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Just before the deadline for complaints against the Magna investment, also the Alpe Adria Green environmental organisation withdrew their complaint, thus giving the green light for the Magna investment in Hoče. Photo: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Alpe Adria Green won't challenge environmental approval for Magna

11. September 2017 ob 11:22

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Yesterday, just before the deadline for complaints against the Magna investment, also the Alpe Adria Green environmental organisation withdrew their complaint, thus giving the green light for the Magna investment in Hoče. The only question remains the possible complaint by the inhabitants of Miklavž na Dravskem polju.

The environmental approval for Magna becomes valid tomorrow. After the complaint was withdrawn by the E-forum on Friday, the last environmental organisation opposing the new investment in the municipality Hoče Slivnica, namely Alpe Adria Green, withdrew its complaint as well. According to the president of the organisation Vojko Bernard they made their decision after coordinating the environmental protocol with the investor, including the 24-hour fire protection safety, measures for prevention of groundwater pollution, and the circular recycling process. Thus the construction of the first stage of the paint shop in the municipality of Hoče Slivnica can commence.

It will be the first part of the investment by Austrians, with 400 jobs, to be followed by three more stages with total 3,000 new jobs, to be constructed on the area of 90 hectares southwest from the Maribor Airport. During the last months, the new project in Styria has stirred a number of other, some justified professional arguments, but also some professionally questionable objections, but it looks as if now all have been dealt with.

The only open question remains the intention of the inhabitants of Miklavž na Dravskem polju to file an action at the Administrative Court against Arso which failed to assign them the status of a third-party participant. The Ministry of Environment agreed with the Environmental Agency, and the inhabitants had had the right to file their action against Arso at the Administrative Court before midnight on last Thursday.

Urška Jereb Brankovič, Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.