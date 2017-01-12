Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Hybrid television is a technology which combines television and the Internet. Foto: RTV Slovenija Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

An RTV 4D app for hybrid TV

The new service offers RTV daily schedules, archives, news and live radio streaming

12. January 2017 ob 09:20

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In order to offer new up-to-date services to our viewers, RTV Slovenija has developed an RTV 4D app for TVs which support the HbbTV hybrid television option. The new application is user-friendly and has been created in cooperation with the Multimedia Centre (MMC), the Transmitters and Links unit, TV Slovenija and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering from the University of Ljubljana.



Hybrid television is a technology which brings together television and the Internet. TV receivers, which support the hybrid television option, offer special applications to viewers with additional content and functions connected to TV programs. Apart from schedules, archives and news, a typical example of other contents is the survey feature, which shows up on TV screens while viewers watch talk shows, or the availability of additional information with the touch of a coloured button, like for example while watching a football match. The red-coloured button is the one usually used for this feature, which is why the application is also called the ''Red button'' app.



The RTV 4D app offers several-day RTV schedules, access to the web archives of radio and TV shows and reports, live radio streaming, news and other features from the rtvslo.si web portal. The application runs as part of the public broadcasting network (DVB-T), cable network and satellite transmissions. One condition for using the RTV 4D app is having a TV receiver which supports standard HbbTV and is connected to the Internet. The app is activated by pressing the red button on the remote control.



In the future, through this application, we will offer our viewers additional contents and services connected to TV programs. With the help of interactive services, such as posting tweets and the possibility of filling our surveys, viewers will also have the chance to actively take part in TV shows. We are developing functions which will also make it easier for visually impaired persons to follow our contents.



The RTV Slovenija Public Relations Office, translated by K. J.