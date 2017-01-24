Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Ana Roš has officially been named the world’s best female chef. Foto: Hiša Franko Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ana Roš Crowned Best Female Chef In The World!

An icing on the cake for Hiša Franko’s most successful season ever

24. January 2017 ob 11:12

London/Alta Badia - MMC RTV SLO

It was a sheer coincidence that Slovenians ended up with two first ladies within a same week - Ana Roš has officially been named the world’s best female chef, succeeding Dominique Crenn from the Atelier Crenn in San Francisco.

The achievement is extraordinary and firmly places Slovenia on the gastronomic map of the world. It also reinforces Roš’s position on the elite list of the world’s top master chefs.

"Ana Roš is the well-deserved recipient of this year’s award for best female chef. Her thoroughness, attentiveness to details and imagination distinguish her as a real leader in the world of gastronomy. Her passion towards local ingredients, her investment in people and her devotion in raising the art of culinary in her native Slovenia make her an inspiring role model," is what the group editor of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, William Drew, told MMC.

The World's Best Female Chef award is given out by The Restaurant magazine, as part of its list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. With the result Hiša Franko can now probably expect to be placed among the 100 best restaurants in the world. The only Slovenian representative to ever make it on the list was the JB restaurant, which placed 89th in 2010. However, we will have to wait until April for a confirmation, when it will also be known whether Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana will remain at number one.

