Analysis results: Tojnica stream polluted with at least eight pesticides

Local residents concerned

24. May 2017 ob 11:44

MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian Environment Agency has confirmed the heavy pollution of the Tojnica stream. It has been completely lifeless since the fire at the Kemis waste processing plant in Vrhnika. Analysis shows that it is full of pesticides, including the banned atrazine. Local residents now await the results of the soil analysis.

Those that live close to the Kemis plant expect to be given credible information as to what the situation is and how to act in order to protect their health.

At first it did not seem that the Kemis fire would cause such dire consequences, explained Joško Knez from the Environment Agency. The stream is extremely polluted with numerous pesticides, including atrazine and propazine. "Other substances have also been found, like volatile hydrocarbons, formaldehyde, nickel… so the pollution was really heavy," he explained.

Authorities have pumped out around 60,000 liters of oily sludge from the water. Knez added that the cleaning will take place until Saturday. Until the release of the analysis of soil pollution the issued recommendations for local residents remain the same. "At this moment we still advise against the consummation of local vegetables and the free-range grazing of animals," said Viviana Golja from the National Institute of Public Health.

Once the soil pollution results are released, nearby residents expect to be given clear instructions on how to move forward. At the moment they seem confused and uncertain. "I don't know whether I can sit outside on the balcony, I no longer have that feeling of safety," said Bernard Kropf from the Sinja gorica civil initiative.

Residents are also waiting for answers on what kind of substances actually burned in the Kemis fire. The amount of damage caused by the fire to the environment is still not known. It is clear though that the company responsible will have to restore the damage. A report by official inspectors will also show whether the company complied with environmental standards. Only then will we know what the chances are for Kemis to close its doors.

Simeona Rogelj, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.