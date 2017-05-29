Anja Kotar: I always felt like I was running out of time

After last year's Ema contest, Anja Kotar returned to San Jose and dedicated herself to analysing her feelings, mostly affected by her move across the ocean, and presented them in her music.
At first she published an EP Nomad, and then she joined forces with producer Pascal Guyon and upgraded the story with a conceptual album with the same title. She explains that the album deals with growing up in the United States of America - but from a new point of view, which does not encourage thoughtless behaviour. It emphasizes the power every individual possesses to discover his strongest points, and to follow them.
The influence of musicians who influenced Anja can be heard, e.g. Phil Collins and Prince. Anja loves musicals, especially Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the mentality of Ralph Waldo Emerson, and her music is quite directly revealing the music creators who had the most influence on her in the last years (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Ray, Marian Hill...).
"I must admit that I have been splitting hair with lyrics; it took me last three years to write them. They appear in the chronological order, as I wanted to show a kind of growth: I travelled a lot from the starting point to the finish, growing while creating the album," Kotar explained.
Klavdija Kopina, MMC; translated by G. K.
