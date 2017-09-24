Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Subida's main building is the Al Cacciatore restaurant, holder of the Michelin star Foto: MMC RTV SLO Joško Sirk is considered an authority on the other side of the border. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

At Subida, the only "Slovenian" restaurant with a Michelin star: dinner under trophies and sleeping in a nest

An institution on the other side of the border, conducted by Joško Sirk

24. September 2017 ob 08:17

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Subida is an institution – be it their interpretations of the old Friulian dishes, or boutique hotel management setting an example to a number of followers. The head of the estate not far from Krmin is Joško Sirk, a Slovenian caterer living on the other side of the border, known for his astuteness and for not mincing words.

Sirk would be the last to deny his difficult temperament. He is capable of giving a good talking-to both to a haughty Slovenian, or a nationalist Italian. He took Subida to where it is today exclusively with his strong will, and vision.

65-year old Sirk is skilfully and wilfully steering between the homeland of his parents, and the homeland of his children, ever since his family, after leaving Brda, in 1959 decided to open an inn on the Italian side. From a country inn Sirk turned it into a culinary institution, and with the addition of accommodations it became one of the most desired for boutique destinations in our immediate vicinity.

"A Michelin star can be either a blessing, or a misfortune. If you consider it a prize for your work, it's OK, but if you consider it something else, there is no need to jump from a bridge if you don't get it. We are proud, give our thanks, and that's all," Sirk's attitude towards the acknowledgment is pragmatic. Subida is "a small centre for green tourism", as they wrote on their website, and Al Cacciatore is a restaurant where in winter guests sit under Joško's hunting trophies, and in summer under an impressive linden tree which dominates the courtyard and is of the same age as Sirk!

Family project

Subida is most certainly a family project – at your arrival you are received by Sirk's wife Loredana, their daughter Tanja, a graduated jurist,offers you a welcome glass of sparkling wine (Buzzinelli Brut from Krmin); instead of a career in jurisdiction she chose to join the family business. Her husband Alessandro Gavagna has been the chef at Cacciatore for years, while the youngest Sirk, Mitja, is a sommelier, and lately also a vintner; this year he bottled his first Tokay.

translated by G. K.