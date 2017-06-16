Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Nadiža river which springs below the Stol mountain in Breginjski kot is one of the 10 water bodies suitable for bathing, and since 2010 the quality of water is excellent, as proven by the measurements of water quality. Foto: Mariša Bizjak Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Bathing season at Nadiža is open

16. June 2017 ob 11:42

MMC RTV SLO

While the cold Soča river is suitable for the bravest, the Idrijca and the Nadiža are the most popular rivers for bathing in the Posočje region. Especially Nadiža with temperatures high above 20 degrees in summer. After a rainy day, the temperature dropped to 17.

It was one of the reasons local inhabitant Alen Telban chose to come to the beach, to cool down in solitude after his graduation exam on the Slovenian language. "This is the first time this year. I come practically every day, with my friends and my family. I am lucky today, I came early; it is quite nice to be here alone, it's so peaceful. The water is clean, the sun is pleasant. The crowd in summer is almost too much, tourists come from all parts of Europe, there are a lot of Dutch and Czech tourists, and a lot of Slovenian people from the vicinity of Nova Gorica. But less and less local people, as you have to pay, and it is crowded - it is not as beautiful as it used to be."

Last year parking fee brought 40,000 euros

A large number of visitors was the reason a parking fee was introduced years ago; at first it was collected by parking guards, and two years ago parking meters were installed by the municipality of Kobarid at four parking places - at Robič, Podbela, the Napoleon bridge, and in Logje. Parking is allowed only in marked spaces, and the fee is collected between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., 1 euro per hour, while daily parking costs 8 euros. The inhabitants of the municipality of Kobarid and owners of holiday cottages can obtain an annual permit for 18 euros, the others for 48 euros. To a more favourable price are entitled also overnight guests at the Kobarid area; they can buy a weekly parking permit for 16 euros at the Tourist Information centre.

Three years ago a parking fee was introduced in Zaročišče as well; it is a starting point towards the Kozjak waterfall. Last year the municipality budget increased by approximately 40,000 euros due to collected parking fees, the mayor of Kobarid Robert Kavčič explained: "A part of that amount is spent on maintenance of the system, a part for utility services, toilets and new changing cubicles we will add this year, and a part is spent on the hop on hop off bus." The bus will start driving to Nadiža and other sights of the Kobarid region in the end of next week; this year Veneto will be included in the bus route.

The Nadiža river bed is deepened annually

The Nadiža river which springs below the Stol mountain in Breginjski kot is one of the 10 water bodies suitable for bathing, and since 2010 the quality of water is excellent, as proven by the measurements of water quality. It makes a number of pools and troughs, but it is quite shallow, and with a large quantity of gravel. That's the reason it is deepened every year, and bathing pools are created. "We are doing our best to make a small pool in Zder, as every year. But every year we must arrange it with the Institute for Nature Conservation. I am hoping for their understanding," Kavčič explained. The Institute explained to us that they only prepare directions, and the permit is then issued by the Slovenian Water Agency, and their decision regarding the Nadiža river for this year have not been made known yet.

Mariša Bizjak, Radio Koper, translated by G. K.