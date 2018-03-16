Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Foreigners often confuse the two countries. Photo: Reuters Share

BBC runs article on differences and similarities between Slovenia and Slovakia

Confusion after the Prime Ministers of both countries step down

16. March 2018 ob 21:00

Foreigners often confuse Slovenia and Slovakia. Both the Prime Minister of Slovenia and the Prime Minister of Slovakia resigned this week, which only added to the confusion. The BBC on Thursday published an in-depth article on the differences and similarities between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia tendered his resignation in the wake of the murder of Ján Kuciak, a Slovak investigative reporter, while Miro Cerar, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, stepped down after the Supreme Court of Slovenia annulled the result of the September referendum on the Koper-Divača rail project.

The BBC says that the resignations left many people confused, even though this confusion has been going on since the creation of the two countries in the 90s. Some people even believe that Slovenia and Slovakia are the same country.

Similar names, flags, and history

The BBC writes that the countries have similar names, a similar history, and even their flags are almost identical. Another similarity: the official names of the countries in their native languages are Republika Slovenija (Republic of Slovenia) and Slovenská republika (Slovak Republic). Moreover, Slovenians call their language slovenščina, while Slovaks call theirs slovenčina.

