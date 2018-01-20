Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The greatest new reinforcement of the Dragons is 216-centimetre-tall Begić, who will certainly improve defence and jump of Ljubljana’s main basketball club. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Begić: Olimpija finally has a professional and financially strong management

Will Erazem Lorbek don Olimpija's jersey?

20. January 2018 ob 07:07

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Petrol Olimpija has registered three new basketball players: Mirza Begić, young Issuf Sanon and possibly Erazem Lorbek, who might wear Olimpija's green and white jersey either in the ABA League or in the Nova KBM League.



The greatest new reinforcement of the Dragons is 216-centimetre-tall Begić, who will certainly improve defence and jump of Ljubljana’s main basketball club. Namely, the two elements are the team’s greatest weakness of his kind, points out Olimpija’s new coach Zoran Martić. The 32-year-old experienced centre, a former member of the national team, has become a player of Olimpija for the third time. He says the Stožice-based team is his club, adding that he wants to finish his career there.

"It's nice to be home and play for your club. I would like to thank the director and the president for giving me the opportunity to finish my career in a club where I started playing basketball. It's nice to see that Olimpija finally has a strong management. As always, I'll try to do my best for the team. I'm not optimally prepared yet, but I believe I will be soon. It's all new for me, too, just like for the coach. I think the team has quality and potential. The only problem is that there are too many matches. There is no time for rest nor for proper training, and this has an impact,” Begić explains his return to the Dragons’ nest.

Begić: I’ve given priority to Olympia since it’s my club

The successful basketball player, born in Bijeljina in Bosnia-Herzegovina, had played for Real Madrid, Baskonia, Olympiacos, Žalgiris and, most recently, a short-lived episode in Iran. The main reason for the departure was family, because he did not want to be so separated from them. Deciding to return to Europe, Begić opted to give priority to Olimpija: "In the summer I had talked on the phone with Zupančič, then the director of Olimpija, but then came the offer from Iran that was financially much more substantial, and I decided for it. But you know how it is with basketball throughout Asia. With the exception of China, the quality level is very poor. I also had some offers from Turkey and Italy. I also talked to Avanzo from the Sixt Primorska club, whom I know from the national team, but I have always given priority to Olimpija, since this is my club. I hope that it will also be the last in my career. "

"Last week, we signed a contract with Mirza Begić, but there was a possibility that something would get stuck on paper. We are happy that we got everything from Fiba, because the Iranian Federation had not been responsive. We are happy and proud that Mirza came to us. I just want to correct him a bit – the management is not financially strong yet. We are not rich but we are working hard. Mirza has a contract for the next two seasons. He says he would like to finish his career here, and he deserves it. He had grown up here and became a player. He can give a lot to Olimpija with his approach in the wardrobe and on the court. As we all know, he’s always been a popular player," says Roman Lisac, Olimpija’s director, about Begić.

Tilen Jamnik, MMC; translated by K. Z.