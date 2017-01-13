Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Rene Krhin will not be signing with English Championship side Birmingham City. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Birmingham City won’t sign Rene Krhin

Zola: "If a player is not entirely sure, you have to move on."

13. January 2017 ob 19:07

Birmingham - MMC RTV SLO

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola said his club won’t be signing the Slovenia international, even though a move to Birmingham City seemed to be a done deal.

Birmingham City was ready to pay a transfer fee of £2 million for Rene Krhin, but the deal fell through at the last minute. The reason? It appears that Krhin took too long to make up his mind. "If a player is not entirely sure, you have to move on," said Zola at a press conference ahead of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest, insisting that he’s not losing any sleep over the issue.

"It’s very difficult. We’ve waited longer than we should have. Life goes on. To be perfectly honest, Stephen Gleeson and Robert Tesche, who play in his position, have been doing very well," added Zola.

Krhin inked a 4-year deal with Granada in 2015

Krhin started his professional career at Inter Milan before moving on to Bologna. During his stint at Inter, Krhin was loaned to Cordoba. He most recently played for Spanish La Liga outfit Granada CF, where he appeared in 29 matches. On July 23, 2015, he signed a four-year deal with Granada.

