Birmingham City won’t sign Rene Krhin

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola said his club won’t be signing the Slovenia international, even though a move to Birmingham City seemed to be a done deal.
Birmingham City was ready to pay a transfer fee of £2 million for Rene Krhin, but the deal fell through at the last minute. The reason? It appears that Krhin took too long to make up his mind. "If a player is not entirely sure, you have to move on," said Zola at a press conference ahead of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest, insisting that he’s not losing any sleep over the issue.
"It’s very difficult. We’ve waited longer than we should have. Life goes on. To be perfectly honest, Stephen Gleeson and Robert Tesche, who play in his position, have been doing very well," added Zola.
Krhin inked a 4-year deal with Granada in 2015
Krhin started his professional career at Inter Milan before moving on to Bologna. During his stint at Inter, Krhin was loaned to Cordoba. He most recently played for Spanish La Liga outfit Granada CF, where he appeared in 29 matches. On July 23, 2015, he signed a four-year deal with Granada.
M. L.; translated by D. V.
