Bovec richer for a new adrenalin park

A new tourist attraction

22. June 2017 ob 14:04

Bovec - MMC RTV SLO

A new adventure park opened in Bovec, located by the eastern station of the circular gondola lift which goes to Kanin. The park is an interesting additional tourist offer managed by the local sports agency.



The adventure park was constructed according to the highest European safety standards. Visitors are nevertheless asked to abide to all the safety rules, as each one of them will have to go through an obstacle course which is twelve meters above the ground.



So, all visitors first have to be acquainted with the safety rules: "When the guide sees that they know how to use the equipment, safely and correctly, he then lets the visitors continue by themselves," explained Filip Horvat from the Bovec Sport Centre to TV Slovenija.



"You always have to be locked with two carabiners and use your head," the sport centre adds. The adventure park features thirty sections - twenty for adults, while the other ten, which are closer to the ground, are intended for children. "This was self-built, but we did it in line with European standards for the construction of such features and we have all the documentation for it."



Miloš Batistuta, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.