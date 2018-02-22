Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Members of the European Parliament committee were most interested in his opinion on the implementation of EU rules. Foto: BoBo Share

Brussels endorses Jazbec

22. February 2018 ob 10:15

Brussels - MMC RTV SLO

In Brussels, members of the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs overwhelmingly endorsed the candidacy of Boštjan Jazbec, the governor of the Bank of Slovenia, for a post at the Single Resolution Board, an agency of the banking union.

During his presentation, Boštjan Jazbec said that together with the government in 2013, during the economic crisis in Slovenia, they managed to save taxpayers' money and ensure financial stability – he presented Slovenia's example as a model for others. He said that today it is clear that adopting late measures can prove costly, and that the rescuing or liquidation of banks helps countries in the years after a crisis.



Members of the European Parliament committee were most interested in his opinion on the implementation of EU rules. Jazbec stressed that the rules were good and that their implementation was of key importance – he highlighted the importance of respecting the rules also in cases of state aids to banks.



The European Commission endorsed Jazbec for the position in Brussels. The European Parliament will reportedly vote on Jazbec's nomination on the 1st of March. His appointment will then have to be confirmed by all the of member states.

Matjaž Trošt; translated by K. J.