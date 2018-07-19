Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Vlatko Čančar played in four games for 21 minutes altogether and scored nine points and three rebounds. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Čančar pleasantly surprised Denver in the Summer League

MMC talked with Vlatko Čančar

19. July 2018 ob 10:43

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO



Promising Slovenian basketball player Vlatko Čančar has this year first came in contact with the NBA when he played in the Summer League for the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas.



While Luka Dončić, who was this year selected in the top 3 overall picks of the NBA Draft, never played for the Dallas Mavericks, however, Čančar was given a chance to play for a few minutes and really show off to his potential future employers. Denver selected Čančar as the 49th pick. Franchises use the Summer League to test their rookies, young basketball players, who so far didn’t get many chances to show off, and other talented players, who might be interesting for the NBA League.

Grateful to Nuggets for this opportunity

The competition in Las Vegas ended a few days ago with Portland Trail Blazers as the winning team. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Josh Hart was named most valuable player of the Summer League. Denver won the first three games, however, the team lost their first try-outs because the opponents were a bit too high for them. Toronto Raptors won the game, 85-77. “I’m grateful to Denver for inviting me to play in their Summer League. This was a once in a lifetime opportunity, however, it ended with a bitter taste to it, because we ended the tournament a bit earlier than we expected,” told us Čarčar, who scored only 3 points in 18 minutes and was because of that the least efficient player of this game.

Tilen Jamnik, translated by K. Sm.