Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Radio Capodistria
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Odkrito: Odkrito o volilnem sistemu
Event Guide (SLO)
Vangelo / Gospel
News in English
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Vlatko Čančar played in four games for 21 minutes altogether and scored nine points and three rebounds. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com

Share

Čančar pleasantly surprised Denver in the Summer League

MMC talked with Vlatko Čančar
19. July 2018 ob 10:43
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO


Promising Slovenian basketball player Vlatko Čančar has this year first came in contact with the NBA when he played in the Summer League for the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas.

While Luka Dončić, who was this year selected in the top 3 overall picks of the NBA Draft, never played for the Dallas Mavericks, however, Čančar was given a chance to play for a few minutes and really show off to his potential future employers. Denver selected Čančar as the 49th pick. Franchises use the Summer League to test their rookies, young basketball players, who so far didn’t get many chances to show off, and other talented players, who might be interesting for the NBA League.

Grateful to Nuggets for this opportunity
The competition in Las Vegas ended a few days ago with Portland Trail Blazers as the winning team. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Josh Hart was named most valuable player of the Summer League. Denver won the first three games, however, the team lost their first try-outs because the opponents were a bit too high for them. Toronto Raptors won the game, 85-77. “I’m grateful to Denver for inviting me to play in their Summer League. This was a once in a lifetime opportunity, however, it ended with a bitter taste to it, because we ended the tournament a bit earlier than we expected,” told us Čarčar, who scored only 3 points in 18 minutes and was because of that the least efficient player of this game.

Tilen Jamnik, translated by K. Sm.
TV & Radio
News in English 18.07.2018 00:03:16, 18.07.2018
News Deutsch 18.07.2018 00:03:13, 18.07.2018
News in English 17.07.2018 00:04:15, 17.07.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 17.07.2018 00:02:43, 17.07.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 16.07.2018 00:03:30, 16.07.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 16.7.2018 00:03:09, 16.07.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 15.07. 00:01:55, 15.07.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:02:56, 15.07.2018
News in English - 14.07.2018 00:02:45, 14.07.2018
News Deutsch 14.7.2018 00:03:28, 14.07.2018
News in English 13.07. 00:03:45, 13.07.2018
News Deutsch 13.7.2018 00:03:25, 13.07.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 12.7 00:03:16, 12.07.2018
News Deutsch 12.07.2018 00:04:12, 12.07.2018
News in English - 11.07.2018 00:03:22, 11.07.2018
News Deutsch 11.7.2018 00:03:30, 11.07.2018
News in English 10.07.2018 00:03:38, 10.07.2018
News Deutsch 10.7.2018 00:03:09, 10.07.2018
News Deutsch 9.7.2018 00:03:03, 09.07.2018
News in English 09.07.2018 00:03:25, 09.07.2018