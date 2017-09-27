Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Lara Unuk swept her opponents to one side, securing the title in the penultimate round. Photo: BoBo Share

Chess player Laura Unuk is once again World Champion

27. September 2017 ob 11:55

Montevideo - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovene chess player Laura Unuk has won the World Under 18 Championship in Montevideo. She won it in the penultimate round. The 17 year old Ljubljana native had previously won the World U16 Championship in 2014.

Besides Unuk, Bruno Parma (1961) and Luka Lenič (2002) are the two Slovenes to have received world youth champion titles. The Slovene team has not yet won a title.

Unuk swept her opponents to one side, securing the title in the penultimate round. She was two points ahead her closest rivals. After an opening victory Unuk was unexpectedly defeated in the 2nd round, but this only encouraged her to line up seven consecutive victories and thus receive a second championship title following on from 2014.

The Central European Cup ‘Mitropa’ competition finished yesterday in Balatonszarsz, Hungary. The Slovene women’s chess team finished 6th with the Hungarians winning. The Slovene men came 8th with Croatia winning. In the women’s team were Grandmaster Darja Kapš, Lara Janželj, Teja Vidic and Monika Rozman, while the men’s team comprised Gal Drnovšek, Boris Markoja, Jernej Špalir and Žan Tomazini.

