Congress Square monument desecrated again

The Monument to the Victims of All Wars, situated at the Congress Square in Ljubljana, has once again been sprayed with graffiti. Unknown perpetrators used a red paint to write "Bodeča žica na meji - trupla v Kolpi!" ("A barbed wire fence on the border – dead bodies in the Kolpa!").
The police say the unknown perpetrators made the inscription, 1 x 10 meters in size, on the wall of the memorial with e red paint between 5.00 a.m and 6.30 a.m. The case will be handled as a criminal offence against property.
This is the fourth time that somebody has vandalized the monument. It last happened on the 25th of February. In July 2015 unknown perpetrators first drew a swastika in front of the monument and wrote "Nehajte se že igrati domobrance in partizane" ("Stop playing home guards and partisans"). A week later it was then covered with red stars.
