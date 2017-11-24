Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Fiba decision would force Slovenian national team to play without such players as Luka Dončić, Anthony Randolph, Zoran Dragić, Aleksej Nikolić and Edo Murić. Foto: Reuters Share

Could the dispute between FIBA and Euroleague be solved by European Commission?

The members of the European Parliament demand from the European Commission to allow basketball players to play for national teams

The Brussels administration might also intervene in the dispute between the International Basketball Federation FIBA and Euroleague, which is preventing many outstanding basketball players from playing for their national teams in qualifiers for the World Championship.

The World Basketball Federation three years ago decided to introduce a new qualification system for the biggest competitions, namely European and World Championships and Olympic Games. The changes were made with the purpose of attracting more attention to national teams, resulting in better marketing by their national federations.

But the decision caused a dispute between FIBA and Euroleague, in which the best European basketball clubs participate. Following failed negotiations with FIBA, the Euroleague decided against changing the dates of the matches of the second strongest basketball league in the world to accommodate qualifications of the national teams for the 2019 World Basketball Championship in China. This decision is preventing those players whose teams are competing in Euroleague. Thus the Slovenian national team would be forced to play without such players as Luka Dončić, Anthony Randolph, Zoran Dragić, Aleksej Nikolić and Edo Murić.

The members of the European Parliament would like to solve the dispute between Fiba and Euroleague with the help of the European Commission. A group of 31 European MPs, including five from Slovenia, namely Patricija Šulin, Milan Zver, Romana Tomc, Franc Bogovič and Lojze Peterle, with the first signed Croatian MP Ivana Maletić, demand from the European Commission to intervene in the dispute and make it possible for the players to participate in their national teams.

The letter was addressed to the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics, the EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, and the Euroleague Commercial Assets S.A.(ECA) president Jordi Bertomeu.

The 31 MPs in their letter also draw attention to the fact that ECA, controlled by 11 clubs from Israel, Russia, Turkey, Spain, Greece, Italy and Lithuania, violates the Articles 101 and 102 of the Agreement on Functioning of the European Union. The mentioned articles contain rules on competition and prevention of abuse of a dominant marketing position.

What can the European Commission do?

But does the European Commission really has the lever to force Euroleague to change the terms of the league matches to accommodate qualifying matches? Some European MPs from Slovenia believe it is so.

"The European Commission has the authority, when the rules of EU law are violated. The sport rules must also comply with the EU competition rules (it was the decision of the EU court in Meca medina and Motoe cases). And considering the impact of sport on the European economy, the application of rules on competition is of utmost importance. Euroleague has filed a complaint to the European Commission for alleged misuse of FIBA and FIBA EUROPE dominant position at the European internal market, violating Article 102 of the Contract on functioning of EU," Milan Zver (SDS Party) explained for MMC, and added that the investigation is ongoing.

The European Commission gave no comment as they are still investigating the procedure, the Slovenian representative office of the European Commission explained: "The Commission has received two complaints regarding the dispute between FIBA and Euroleague, and both are being studied.".

The European Commission has already intervened in speed skating case

The European Commission has already intervened in sport disputes, namely in speed skating case. The International Skating Union ISU threatened speed skaters even with suspension for life should they perform at international competitions which are not under the auspices of the International Skating Union, in the mentioned case at the Ice Derby competition organized by South Koreans.

Gregor Cerar, MMC; translated by G. K.