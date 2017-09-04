Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! One of the best Slovenian shooters was Luka Dončić with 22 points. Photo: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Dončić and Dragić assured third victory for Slovenia

The third day began with the victory of the French team

4. September 2017 ob 10:38

Helsinki - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia continues with the perfect score at the European Basketball Championship – after defeating the Polish and the Finnish teams, they defeated the Greek team as well (78:72) in Helsinki. Igor Kokoškov's team thus took lead in the A group.

The best Slovenian shooters were Luka Dončić with 22, Goran Dragić with 20, and Klemen Prepelič with 16 points.

Slovenia played better at the beginning of the match, leading even for 12 points, but the Greek team caught up with them before the half-time (35:30). The third quarter of the match was won by the Greek team, and they started the fourth quarter with the advantage of six points (52:58). Slovenia tied the score four minutes before the end of the match (66:66). Two minutes later the team captain Dragič returned to the court, which proved extremely efficient, as he scored four important points which secured another victory for Slovenia.

On Tuesday, Slovenia will play the next match against Iceland.

R. K., D. S., MMC; translated by G. K.