Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Luka Dončić has been thrilling European basketball spectators in every game. He is also drawing attention to himself in the U.S. Foto: EPA Share

Dončić’s week in basketball: from a point record to flirting with a triple double

An overview of Slovenian basketball players’ performances

16. October 2017 ob 19:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Real Madrid managed to beat two EuroLeague teams in a single week, both times on the back of Luka Dončić, who is already setting new milestones at the beginning of the season and is the Spanish team’s best individual player.

The team with the most European titles went against Anadolu Efes in the first round of EuroLeague play (74:88). In the Sinan Erdem Arena, where Slovenia became the EuroBasket champion a month ago, Dončić set a point record in Europe’s most competitive team tournament, finishing at 27 points. He also tied his best statistical index, ending up at 32. In terms of statistics, Maccabi’s American player Pierre Jackson was the only player who was more effective in the first round of EuroLeague play. He was unstoppable in Bamberg, where he ended up with 41 statistical points.

AS: Like Jordan or Bryant

With his performance in Istanbul, the 18-year-old wonder boy has once again made the basketball front pages. By scoring a three-point shot in the final quarter, when he helped to give Real a decisive rally and when he managed to score straight from a dribble (a move that he had practiced extensively during the offseason), he resembled the legendary Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, according to Spain’s AS newspaper.

After Thursday’s magnificent performance, he also won accolades for Sunday’s game in the Spanish Championships. Real managed to win in La Fonteta, where the royal team was powerless last season in the ACB final. Back then, Valencia surprised observers by becoming the National Champion after beating Real 3:1 in the final round. In the rematch of the final, Real was better with a score of 86:82. Dončić was just three jumps short of a triple double. He managed to score 16 points and ten assists. For almost ten years, no player in the Spanish championship has managed a similar feat. (Pepe Sanchez did it most recently in the 2007/08 season.) Only six players have managed a triple double, most recently Fran Vazquez in January 2007.

"Born to play basketball"

As was the case against Efes, Dončić turned around the game immediately after walking on the court. When he was absent, Valencia took the lead, but the guests managed a turnaround after his return to the game. With the help of Anthony Randolph, his colleague from the national team, who is also in top form and was the top scorer of the game with 18 points, Dončić helped to ensure the continuation of Real’s unbeaten streak after four rounds. Other teams with four wins are Barcelona and Luka Rupnik’s Feunlabrada. Andorra, where Jaka Blažič is once again in top form, has one win and is ranked 13th.

Last year, Dončić was still fighting for court time as a Real player. When he was given more opportunities, he thrilled spectators in the EuroLeague. He was a four-time MVP of the Round and the Best Young Player. Now, he is the best individual player at Madrid. This may be his final season in Europe; he said as much in an interview with SA. Next year, he will be eligible for the NBA draft. NBA teams will quickly realize that he is “born to play basketball,” as he has said about himself.

Tilen Jamnik; translated by J. B.