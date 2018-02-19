Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! LeBron James MVP of the All-Star game. Foto: Reuters Share

Dragić scored two points in 11 minutes at All-Star game

LeBron James MVP of the All-Star game

19. February 2018 ob 13:19

Los Angeles - MMC RTV SLO

LeBron James team at All-Star game in Los Angeles won against Stephen Curry team with 148:145.

The captain of the winning team collected 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and was chosen as the MVP of the match for the third time in his career. Approximately a minute before the end he tied the game at 144, and then scored for 146:145 after an assist by Kyrie Irving. At half time Curry team led by 15 points.

Dragić scored the first two Slovenian points

It was a great moment for Slovenian basketball. Goran Dragić became the first Slovenian to play in an NBA All-Star game. He played 11 minutes and scored two points for the winning team while shooting 1 of 3, collected four rebounds and one assist.

