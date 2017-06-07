Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In the end of July the first trimester of the special governmental project will have been concluded, according to which physicians are rewarded for better quality of their work, and for exceeding the norm. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Effects on waiting times in healthcare noticeable (only) in July

Two programmes to shorten waiting times

7. June 2017 ob 13:15

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The newest report on waiting times from March of this year shows that most of the waiting times in healthcare establishments are even longer, in average by three to four percent per month.

Minister Milojka Kolar Celarc is still deliberating the most difficult part of the health reform, namely how to finance the healthcare system, while patients and their health problems keep putting pressure on hospitals and other healthcare establishments.

The government has two projects which should shorten the waiting lines. The first special project has been agreed upon by the Fides Union, and the second program is directed at shortening the waiting lines. The value of both projects exceeds 50 million euros.

Extensive plans for this year

In the end of July the first trimester of the special governmental project will have been concluded, according to which physicians are rewarded for better quality of their work, and for exceeding the norm. But it has been mentioned that the hospitals have problems with evaluating the work of physicians, as the norms have not been made for all disciplines. The effects on waiting times should be noticeable only in the beginning of July.

T. H., MMC, H. L., Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.