Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The first four finalists have been chosen. Photo:MMC/Jani Ugrin Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ema 2017: The first four finalists have been chosen

The four other finalists will be decided tomorrow

17. February 2017 ob 22:35

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The first EMA 2017 pre-selection has taken place and of the eight performers, four have advanced to the final, which will be held on Friday 24th February. KiNG FOO, Nika Zorjan, Sell Out, Omar Naber are the first four acts through to EMA 2017.

KiNG FOO (Wild Ride), Nika Zorjan (FSE), Tosca Beat (Free World), Lea Sirk (Freedom), Sell Out (Don't Panic), Zala (Lalalatino), Alya (Halo) and Omar Naber (On My Way) performed in the first semi-final and ARTIST 1, ARTIST 2, ARTIST 3 and ARTIST 4 booked their place in the final for the chance to represent Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev.

The first EMA 2017 pre-selection programme

The first pre-selection show was opened with a dance-vocal performance from hosts Tina Gorenjak, Maja Martina Merljak and Tanja Kocman, who were joined on-stage by Mario Galunič. Special guests Eva Boto and ManuElla performed during the voting process.

The four other finalists will be decided tomorrow

Clemens (Tok ti sede), Raiven (Zaľarim), Kataya & Duncan Kamakana (Are You There), BQL (Heart of Gold), Ina Shai (Colour Me), United Pandaz & Arsello feat. Alex Volasko (Heart to Heart), Tim Kores (Open Fire) and Nuąka Draąček (Flower in the Snow) will perform in the second pre-selection programme tomorrow.