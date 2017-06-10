Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Easyjet's Saturday flight from Ljubljana to London has been forced to make emergency landing in Cologne due to an alleged bomb threat. Photo: Bobo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Emergency landing of Ljubljana-London flight due to alleged bomb threat

10. June 2017 ob 23:46

Cologne - MMC RTV SLO

Easyjet's afternoon flight from Ljubljana to London has been forced to make emergency landing in Cologne due to an alleged bomb threat.

According to the airlive.net website, all 151 passengers were evacuated and searched. A piece of luggage remaining unclaimed by any of the passengers was found during the inspection. A controlled explosion was then carried out for safety reasons. The police have arrested three passengers.

Easyjet's Airbus A319 made an emergency landing in Cologne around 6 p.m. The airport was been closed for several hours for all traffic. According to unofficial information, one of the passengers had overheard the word 'bomb' being mentioned in a conversation between two other people sitting nearby and reported the incident to the crew. The pilots then decided to land at the nearest location, i.e. Cologne Bonn Airport, concludes airlive.net.

B. R., MMC; translated by K. Z.