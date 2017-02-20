Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Maribor's No. 1 for the No 1 downhill skier. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Fans enthusiastic about Ilka Štuhec, Maribor hopes for another reception

Small Globe in downhill within reach

20. February 2017 ob 12:11

In Maribor, a large number of fans and sport enthusiasts received the world downhill champion Ilka Štuhec.

A large crowd gathered at the Leon Štukelj square, waiting impatiently for the best Slovenian skier of the last years. Ilka Štuhec appeared with her gold medal around her neck, accompanied by the sounds of the song "Simply the best".

She received a NK Maribor jersey

"Thank you for this reception, and for the words of praise. I was just as impatiently waiting for this reception as for my start at the world championship," the Slovenian Number 1 said, laughing. On the stage, she was presented with some gifts, among others also the NK Maribor jersey, with her surname and number 1 printed on it. She was greeted by the Maribor mayor Andrej Fištravec and vice-president of the Slovenian Olympic Committee Tomaž Barada.

Small Globe in downhill is within reach

Receptions have already been prepared for Ilka Štuhec after her first World Cup victories. "It is great to come here. I do hope we will have another good reason to meet here again," Ilka Štuhec predicted. Her words were greeted with loud cheers. The 26-year old skier is very close to winning the small Globe in downhill; before the two last races of the season her advantage in front of the only rival, Sophia Goggia, amounts to 137 points.

The caravan travels to Crans Montana

The World Cup season will continue next week in Crans Montana, with two combined races, and a super-giant slalom race.

