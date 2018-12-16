Given that Ljubljana is visited by many tourists during this festive season and that Slovenia is trying to establish itself as a gastronomic destination, the offer at the stands seems to be a missed opportunity. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

Festive culinary on Ljubljana's streets remains quite average

Sausages and stews range from 4 to 7 euros

16. December 2018 ob 14:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The year is almost over, the festive stalls are again adorning the Ljubljanica riverbank, but the offer remains within the boundaries of the already seen classics, without anything above the average.

The route that many will pass through this month starts at Prešeren Square, where what one encounters will be more or less repeated until the end of Cankar's embankment, in versions modified only slightly.

On the first stall are drinks with mulled wine featured in the main role, along with beer, honey brandy and pancakes. On the other, the ones owned by the Komenda Mountain Society, one finds pretzels patties, chevapcici, hot dogs and pork sausage with cabbage. Something for every (carnivorous) one, so to say.

If you are still craving meat, there is an extra large space set up by a Bosnian restaurant called Saraj with typical Balkan cuisine.

Further along, the Pr 'bit stall awaits us with Carniolan sausages and, of course, mulled wine, while Pr' Kljukcu is mainly stocked with holiday beverages – mulled wine is joined by blueberry brandy, tea, bombardino, hot apple cider, and also the apple strudel.

In between, practically the only stand of a slightly more famous name, Jezeršek catering, offers, as usual, “kaiserschmarrn”, and you can also order Carniolan sausage, mulled wine, Christmas tea and hot gin.

Pr 'brvi offers churros with hot chocolate, rump steak on charcoal, spicy sausages, dry sausages with horseradish and crepes, and you can wash these down with mulled wine, honey brandy and many spirits.

A lone chestnut seller is also the only one without mulled wine, but you get a double dose of alcohol next to him by the Captain's Cabin, where they pour everything from mulled gin and blueberry brandy to Jack Daniels whiskey and mulled beer.

A bit more typical Slovene food is "Pri market" on Prešeren's Square, where they sell yota, barley and bean stew, Carniolan sausages, ‘žganci’ with cracknels, sautéed potatoes with onions, a farmer’s feast, and potica, while the stall of Taverna Tatjana, located right by the Franciscan church, is again generically international – with burgers, chips, hot dogs and chicken nuggets.

By the way, a cup of mulled wine on the stalls will cost you two euros on average, while sausages and stews range from 4 to 7 euros.

Given that Ljubljana is visited by many tourists during this festive season and that Slovenia is trying to establish itself as a gastronomic destination, the offer at the stands seems to be a missed opportunity.

Kaja Sajovic, MMC; translated by K. Z.