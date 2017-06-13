Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The fire broke out on Thursday evening and was finally put out on Monday. Foto: RTV SLO Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Fire in Ljutomer finally put out

Luckily there was no wide-spread pollution

13. June 2017 ob 19:31

Ljutomer - MMC RTV SLO

The fire site at the Eko Plastkom company in Ljutomer is closed today. The fire broke out on Thursday evening and was finally put out yesterday.

The results of a number of analyses, performed by the National Laboratory of Health, Environment and Food, are comforting for both the residents of Ljutomter as well as for those living in the nearby villages.

Eko Plastkom's storage facilities stored 750 tons of waste candles, paraffin and plastic. Luckily, the weather conditions when the fire erupted were favorable, and the reactions of the firefighters, the members of the civil protection units, and everyone else involved in bringing the fire under control, were quick and in line with procedures.

The risk of ecological catastrophe was thus reduced by the air pressure, the different wind directions and rain. The high concentration of PM10 particle in the air decreased in just one day and the local Ščavnica River did not suffer any pollution, said the Mayor of Ljutomer, Olga Karba.

But despite that people are still advised to be careful when consuming fruits and vegetables, added Branko Novak, the head of Civil Protection in the Municipality of Ljutomer.

The site is still watched over by firefighters. The cause of the fire and the amount of material damage caused have not yet been established. The company's management promises to obtain a permit for the demolition of the remains of the storage facility and to come up with an action plan for its restoration as soon as possible.

Lidija Kosi (RA Slovenija); translated by K. J.