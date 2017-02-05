Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Slovenian passport has caught the top 10 list Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

German passport opens the most doors, Slovenia also among top 10

Newest data from the Passport Index

5. February 2017 ob 11:09

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Owners of German passports can travel to 157 countries around the world without a visa. Having a Slovenian passport in your pocket will enable you to visit 148 countries.

These are the newest data from the Passport Index website, which provides information about the passports of all countries as well as the existence or absence of restrictions. 156 countries can be visited without a visa (or one can get (pay for) it upon entry without any special procedures) using a passport issued by Sweden or Singapore, which ranks first among Asian countries.

In third place, with 155 visa-free options, are Danish, Finnish, French, Spanish, Swiss and Norwegian passports as well as those from the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The Slovenian passport has caught the top 10 list by a tail, together with Slovakia, Lithuania and Latvia, which enable access to 148 countries without a visa. The remaining slots in the top 10 list, with easy travels to between 154 and 149 countries, are filled with passports for citizens of Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Japan, Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Greece, South Korea, Australia, Czechia, Iceland, Hungary, Malta and Poland.

T. H. (MMC); translated by K. Z.