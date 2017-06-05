Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Luka Dončić will make his debut as a member of the Slovenian national basketball team. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Goran Dragić, Dončić, and Begić on Kokoškov’s list

The Slovenian national basketball team will begin joint training on July 19

5. June 2017 ob 19:11

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The head coach of the Slovenian national basketball team Igor Kokoškov has unveiled a list of players whom he plans to send into action at the 2017 EuroBasket Championships.

The list includes 29 names, 12 of whom helped Slovenia ensure a place at the Championships in last year’s qualifications. Compared to the longer list of players who competed in the qualifying rounds, the new list includes seven new names: returning players Luka Rupnik and Mirza Begić, as well as five new players: Tadej Ferme, Jakob Čebašek, Jan Kosi, Gregor Hrovat, and Martin Krampelj. Also on the list are Slovenia’s number-one star Goran Dragić and Europe’s best young player Luka Dončić.

The team will begin joint training on July 19. Kokoškov will unveil a list of players who will take part in training rounds at a press conference in late June. Next week, a schedule of the training period, including all exhibition games, will be made public.

"After a long regular season and based on close observations of potential candidates for the Slovenian national team, I put 29 players on my list. The chief criterion was their current performance and how well they played for their respective teams, as well as the progress they’ve made in recent seasons. We’re now paying attention to the last regular season games in which our candidates are paying. The most important thing is that our players take advantage of the physical and mental break and come healthy and motivated to our joint training sessions. We alone can determine our preparedness for the coming European Championships; this is an advantage for us," said Kokoškov.



R. K.; Translated by J. B.