Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Ošterija Debeluh, and Hiša Franko named Slovenia’s best restaurants

28. March 2018 ob 19:34

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The best restaurants in the country have been recognized at the Slovenia Restaurant Awards, with the winners based on a combination of votes from an expert jury and the public. The award-winning restaurants include five regional and three national winners.

The regional awards recognized the best restaurants in the eastern region (Hiša Denk), the southern region (Ošterija Debeluh), the western region (Hiša Franko), the northern region (Gostilna Krištof), and the central region including Ljubljana (Restavracija Strelec). Awards were also given out to the “national top three” restaurants, which were described as ambassadors of Slovenian cuisine: Hiša Franko, Ošterija Debeluh, and Gostilna pri Lojzetu.

The “Vox Populi” prize recognizes the restaurant that has left the best impression on the public; this year, the award went to Galerija Okusov.

No fewer than 165 restaurants from across Slovenia took part in this year’s selection process.

T. H.; translated by J. B.