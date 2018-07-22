Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Črnomelj. Photo: Bobo Share

Hail in Črnomelj caused almost EUR 5 million worth of damage on buildings

22. July 2018 ob 17:45

Črnomelj - MMC RTV SLO

According to the assessment of the Črnomelj municipality, the hail caused almost 5 million euoros worth of damage to buildings alone. The severe storm with hail that raged above Črnomelj on 8 June, damaged about 1,300 buildings.

The Črnomelj municipality has reported the assessment of damage – amounting to just under EUR 4.8 million – to the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief and other competent state institutions.

According to the mayor of Črnomelj Mojca Čemas Stjepanovič, they are now expecting the government to respond and fulfil its promises. Namely, the government promised that "the damage will be repaid" and that "the intervention costs of about 500,000 euros, with which the Črnomelj municipal budget has been charged, will be reimbursed".

According to the mayor, the total assessment of all damages exceeds EUR 20 million, which includes all intervention costs, damage to agriculture, buildings and cars, and the amounts already incurred by insurance companies for rebuilding, car repairs and other damage payouts, added Čemas Stjepanović.

Sa. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.