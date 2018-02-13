Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Medical care workers staged a two-hour strike today between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at all hospitals and healthcare centres. Foto: BoBo Share

Health care and social workers stage a two-hour strike

13. February 2018 ob 11:39

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The strike wave in Slovenia has been joined by medical and social care workers. They staged a two-hour strike today between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at all hospitals and healthcare centres, elderly care homes, social work centres, occupational activity centres, as well as at the National Institute for Public Health and the National Laboratory of Health, Environment and Food.The work schedule today is the same as on Sundays and public holidays, but the staff is tending to all children, the elderly, the pregnant, and all emergency cases.



During the two-hour strike all health care and social workers, except for doctors, stopped working. Among those that went on strike were nurses, midwives, medical assistants, lab technicians, social workers and practitioners, cooks, laundry workers, caterers and others.



The unions said the strike is directed towards the government, not the employers or patients, even though the strike will affect them as well. Some regular medical check-ups scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. were postponed. In the elderly care homes and occupational activity centres there was no physiotherapy, speech therapy or other activities during the two-hour strike. At the same time social work centres ensured only the service of emergency aid during the strike. Some pharmacies said they would also join the strike.



The strike demands include a pay rise and the elimination of austerity measures, higher pay for working night shifts, on Sundays and public holidays, and an employee award for 40 years of service.

Snežana Ilijaš, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.