History of Love: Sonja Prosenc shooting her new feature film

First take in Gorizia

27. June 2017 ob 20:32

Gorica - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian film director and screenwriter Sonja Prosenc shot the first take of her new feature film titled The History of Love in Gorizia this Monday. Her first feature film, The Tree, had been a festival success, launching Prosenc among Europe’s most promising film directors.

The History of Love will be the first film co-production between Slovenia, Norway and Italy. The shooting will take place in Slovenia and Italy, while the soundtrack will be made by Silence, the Slovenian electronic and soundtrack music composing duo consisting of Boris Benko (singer and songwriter) and Primož Hladnik.

The plot will revolve around a girl who starts exploring her mother’s past after her death and finds herself in a world she is not used to. This serves as an introduction of the main characters into a drama that unfolds in the atmosphere of a thriller.

Cast includes a Norwegian from The Revenant

The leading roles have been assigned to Doroteja Nadrah - a young Slovenian actress who is finishing her studies at the Academy of Theatre, Radio, Film and Television in Ljubljana and is known to the Slovenian audience by her role in a successful contemporary Slovenian film The Class Enemy - and the renowned Norwegian actor Kristoffer Joner.

During his extensive career in film, the actor has appeared in the Norwegian Oscar-nominated film by Roar Uthaug The Wave, in King of Devil Island directed by Marius Holst, where he played next to Stellan Skarsgard, and in The Revenant by Alejandro G. Inarritu, which won three Oscars. Moreover, Joner has also received the Rising Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival.

Support from European funds

With the first take of the film being made, Eurimages - the cultural support fund of the Council of Europe - announced that the film has been selected as one of 25 feature films to receive their support in funding. The project had already successfully applied for funds from the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), the MEDIA international development funds from Creative Europe and from the Italian, Slovenian and Croatian scheme called REACT, reports SFC.

Sonja Prosenc has enthralled the audiences with her film debut The Tree, which received several awards, excellent reviews and invitations to more than 50 festivals. It was nominated as Slovenia’s candidate for the Oscars. Cineuropa, the largest European film portal that serves as a platform for all European film critics, has included Prosenc on the list of the top 8 most promising European female film directors.

A. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.