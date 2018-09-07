Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The seventh Slovenian coach, Tomaž Kavčič, suffered a third defeat at the fourth match, with a total difference of 3:7. Slovenia is in trouble in the group 3 of the league C. On Sunday, they’ll get the chance to redeem themselves against Cyprus. Foto: Reuters Share

“I will definitely have to make some substitutions before the game against Cyprus. We will see who.”

Slovenian coach after the defeat at the start of the UEFA Nations League

7. September 2018 ob 09:00

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia suffered quite a bitter loss at the start of the UEFA Nations League, and despite the prevailing possession of the ball, hitting the crossbar and, corners, several passes and attempts of attacks, Slovenia could not break Bulgaria. Their coach said that the 2:1 victory in Ljubljana was pure luck.

“Lucky victory. We are not blinded by the final result, however, at the end of the day, the result is what really matters,” said coach Petar Hubčev, former sweeper of the most glorious national team of Bulgaria, the semifinalist of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. He admitted that Slovenia really deserved more than a defeat right at the start of this newly created competition.

“We lost the match. There is nothing to complain about the team’s desire and their fight. I think we deserved more in this game. I would like to congratulate Bulgaria for winning,” said coach Tomaž Kavčič, who was, after the third defeat in the fourth match, already booed for the almost empty tribune in Stožice, where there were only 5.100 viewers.



Kavčič admitted if the match had a re-start, he would change the line. What exactly, is something he has to carefully study after he rewatches the game. For Sunday’s match in Nicosia, there are going to be some changes: “I will definitely need to make some substitutions before the game against Cyprus. We will see who.”

T. G.; translated by K. Sm.