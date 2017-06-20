Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči The owners of the prestigious hotel in the centre of Ljubljana say they will employ around 120 people before the opening, mostly from Slovenia. Foto: BoBo

Intercontinental Hotel at Bavarski Dvor opens its doors in August

20. June 2017 ob 10:06

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The prestigious hotel in the centre of Ljubljana, an 83-meter high tower put up by the Serbian Delta Holding company, will receive its first guests on the 15th of August. Construction work on the new hotel began two years ago.

Around 300 workers are at the hotel every day, working in two shifts, finishing the rooms, hallways, hotel restaurant and other hotel features in what will be Ljubljana’s first five-star hotel. Apart from the 165 rooms, it will also have two banquet halls and a swimming pool.

The price for staying at the hotel will vary - from October they will range between 150 and 350 euros per night. The owners of the hotel say they will employ around 120 people before the opening, mostly from Slovenia.

Another hotel right next to it?

In short time it could very well happen that Zlatarna Celje starts building its own hotel in the immediate vicinity of the Intercontinental Hotel. The owners of Zlatarna Celje say preparation work is under way. However, the decision of whether to build a hotel or something else will be made afterwards, once the archeologists, which are at the site, complete their work.

If Zlatarna Celje does decide to build a hotel, it would first need to request for a change in the building permit plan. The previous investor at that location first intended to build a commercial tower.

G. C., Matija Mastnak, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.