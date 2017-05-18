Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums is this year’s theme with which museums across the world invite visitors to see their collections. Foto: Bobo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

International Museum Day: Temples of the past open their doors

Free entry to museums and galleries on the 18th of May

18. May 2017 ob 14:37

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums is this year’s theme with which museums across the world invite visitors to see their collections. International Museum Day has been observed ever since 1977.

This year’s theme offers an opportunity for museums to present how they deal with the concept of the unspeakable in its collections, and how they encourage visitors to think outside their own individual experiences. According to the Slovenian Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the theme also focuses on the role of museums as bringers of change to society, and stimulators of dialogue on the multi-layered understanding of time.

Twelve Slovenian national museums, under the patronage of ICOM Slovenia, will mark International Museum Day with the opening of a joint exhibition on the square next to the Slovenian Ethnographic Museum (SEM).

The programmes of Slovenia’s museums and galleries can be seen here.

P. G., MMC; translated by K. J.