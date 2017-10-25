Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The investigation was reportedly prompted by complaints from three creditor banks, NLB, SID banka, and Gorenjska banka. Foto: BoBo Share

Investigators pay retail magnate Mirko Tuš a visit

25. October 2017 ob 21:37

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday searched the offices of Tuš Holding, one of the largest retail chains in Slovenia. According to unofficial information, retail Magnate Mirko Tuš and his wife Tanja are being suspected of defrauding banks to the tune of 19 million euros in the sale of the rights to the Tušmobil brand.

Investigators conducted four searches in the Ljubljana and Celje areas. Tuš Holding told RTV Slovenia that investigators did pay them a visit but denied that the searches were related to current business operations. However, RTV Slovenia has learned that the searches were related to an embezzlement case that involved the sale and transfer of the now defunct Tušmobil brand. The mobile carrier brand was sold but discontinued in 2014, and Tuš had already made a similar move when he sold the rights to the Engrotuš brand, said Tomaž Modic, a Siol journalist who covered the case.

The investigation was reportedly prompted by complaints from three creditor banks, NLB, SID banka, and Gorenjska banka. Moreover, the banks filed a criminal complaint against Tuš. Tuš is also expected to be sued over the controversial granting of 3G licences in 2008.

Metka Pirc, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.