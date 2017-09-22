Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! This event will feature a 13km, 49km, and 77 km ride on paved roads in Slovenia’s coastal region. Foto: Reuters Share

Istria Bike Marathon kicks off on Saturday

22. September 2017 ob 20:29

The Istria Bike Marathon, the largest cycling event in the region of Istria, is set to take place this weekend in and around Portorož.

This event will feature a 13km, 49km, and 77 km ride on paved roads in Slovenia’s coastal region. It will also include a time trial, a mini marathon, and a cycling festival.

Short route (13km)

This route is for beginners and those who want to take in the scenic beauty of Slovenia’s coast. The short route, which runs through the Sečovlje salt mines and is part of the famous Parenzane cycling route, has no steep climbs.

Medium route (49km)

This route includes two challenging climbs and is intended for intermediate cyclists who want to enjoy a panoramic view of the nearby villages. Part of the medium route is the same as the 77km route.

Long route (77km)

With a difference in elevation of more than 1000 metres, this route is for seasoned cyclists only. It includes several steep climbs and dangerous descents. Road officials will be on hand to direct cyclists, but caution is still advised.



