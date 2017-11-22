Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The more experienced Jernej Damjan will replace 17 year old Timi Zajc in Finland. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

Janus replaces teenager with a veteran

Team competition on Saturday, individual competition on Sunday

22. November 2017 ob 11:57

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Seven Slovenes are travelling to Ruka for the second stage of the Ski Jumping World Cup. Coach Goran Janus has opted for change after Wisla.

The more experienced Jernej Damjan will replace 17 year old Timi Zajc in Finland.

Damjan's appearance in Ruka will be the 11th in his career, his first appearance being in 2004. Windy Ruka has demonstrated its power all too often and instead of the teenager Zajc, Janus decided to offer a chance to 34 year old Damjan, who certainly does not lack experience.

Besides Damjan, Slovenia will be represented by Peter Prevc, Tilen Bartol, Robert Kranjec, Anže Semenič, Anže Lanišek and Jurij Tepeš.

After the competition in Wisla, Poland, last weekend, Janus stated: "I can take satisfaction from our final appearances. The jumps of Tilen and Peter were much better and this has to be our starting point. I also want to congratulate Tilen on getting his first points in the World Cup. I had expected more from this weekend, but there was probably just a little too much nervousness. I hope there will be less of it in the future. I am happy to see that the things we have discussed are improving, but there is of course still room for improvement." Only two Slovenes made it to the finals in Wisla, Poland. Peter Prevc came in at 20th, Tilen Bartol 21st.

R. K.; T. J., MMC; translated by A. L.