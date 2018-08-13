Kanal hosts traditional bridge-jumping event

The town of Kanal on the banks of the Soča River has once again hosted its traditional bridge-jumping event, which is one of the biggest annual crowd-pleasers in the Soča River Valley.
As was the case in previous years, foreign jumpers also took part. Numerous spectators ensured a colorful backdrop; they filled the natural bleachers under the famous stone bridge in Kanal. The bridge towers 17 meters above the surface of the Soča and has represented a special challenge to divers for years. This year’s event was the 29th since the jumps began.
“We try to get jumpers from all over Europe because their numbers are declining. On the other hand, spectators are increasingly demanding because they have seen some truly extraordinary jumps here,” said Branko Dolenc, a representative of the local tourist board, in an interview with TV Slovenia.
Even experienced jumpers respect the heights when they take a look down from the bridge – and this feeling is even more intense among first-time jumpers. “You have to have a little fear, because otherwise you forget the danger. To stay safe, you have to have that healthy respect for the danger. A little bit,” explained jumper Laura Rose Daufenbach from the U.S.
Sixteen-year-old Domen Gabrijelčič carried on the tradition of hometown jumpers. He admits that he still had some fear three years ago, but most of that is gone: “It’s become a routine.”
The local tourist board is planning a higher-profile event next year when the bridge-jumping tradition will celebrate its 30th anniversary.
|
News in English, 13.08.2018 00:03:32, 13.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.8.2018 00:02:53, 13.08.2018
|
News English 12.8.2018 00:02:58, 12.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 12.8.2018 00:04:37, 12.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 11.8. 00:02:13, 11.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 11.8.2018 00:04:11, 11.08.2018
|
Nightly news in English 10.08.2018 00:03:46, 10.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.8.2018 00:03:25, 10.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 9.8. 00:02:24, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 09.08.2018 00:02:50, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 8. 8. 2018 00:04:15, 08.08.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 08.08.2018 00:03:35, 08.08.2018
|
News in English 07.08.2018 00:03:37, 07.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 7.8.2018 00:03:12, 07.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 6. 8. 2018 00:03:44, 06.08.2018
|
News in English 06.08.2018 00:03:42, 06.08.2018
|
News English 05.08.2018 00:02:50, 05.08.2018
|
News deutsch 5. 8. 2018 00:03:07, 05.08.2018
|
News in English - 04.08.2018 00:02:52, 04.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 3. 8. 2018 00:03:48, 03.08.2018