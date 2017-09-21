Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Four Kavalir vehicles are active downtown in the summer months. Foto: BoBo Share

Kavalir has transported more than a million people across Ljubljana

Urban is also making a comeback

21. September 2017 ob 20:41

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The electric-powered Kavalir vehicle has transported 80,000 passengers in the first eight months of this year. Since 2008, the number has exceeded 1.2 million passengers.

For several years, the Ljubljana Municipality has been offering this form of free public transport as a service for tourists, the elderly, and those with limited mobility. Kavalir electric vehicles are friendly to both people and the environment. They can drive in Ljubljana's Old Town, which is otherwise closed to traffic. People can order rides by phone. Because of their low speed, Kavalir vehicles can also be flagged down while they're in motion.

Four Kavalir vehicles are active downtown in the summer months. During the winter, three vehicles, all of them protected from the elements, are on the road. LPP, Ljubljana's public transportation authority, estimates that in the first eight months of this year alone, Kavalir vehicles have transported 80,000 passengers. Since 2008, all Kavalirs have driven 1.2 million passengers. At first, two vehicles added to Ljubljana's green image. Since 2013, the number of vehicles has slowly increased.

Until recently, the Urban electric train has also added to the range of Ljubljana's tourist activities, but it caught on fire in March. Police found no evidence of foul play in the fire that broke out in LPP's workshop.

In the period when free rides were offered, from the beginning of May until November 25, 2016, the train carried 12,835 passengers. In the time when payment was required (from November 25 until March 23 of this year), it transported 4500 passengers, most of them in December. The annual loss of revenue because of the fire is estimated by LPP to be 100,000 euros.

That's one reason why the Ljubljana Municipality has decided to replace Urban with a new vehicle.

D. S. Translated by J. B.