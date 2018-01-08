Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Jasmin Kurtić has been with Atalanta since June 2015. Foto: EPA Share

Kurtić about to sign a five-million-euro contract with a club struggling to remain in Serie A

He’s about to sign a four-year contract

8. January 2018 ob 21:14

Milan - MMC RTV SLO



According to the Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Slovenian national team member Jasmin Kurtić will play for his seventh Italian soccer club. He is only a contract signing away from leaving Atalanta and joining Spal.

According to the sports daily, Spal will pay a five-million-euro penalty to Atalanta. The 28-year-old midfielder will sign a four-year contract with Serie A.

Benevento, Cagliari, and Chievo have also shown an interest in Kurtić. In December 2010, Kurtić left Gorica to join Palermo. Since then, he has played in the team colors of Varese, Sassuolo, Torino, Fiorentina, and Atalanta, where he was a teammate of his fellow national team member Josip Iličić.

Spal has three wins in 20 rounds and has a total of 15 points - the same as Crotone. Cagliari is ranked higher with 20 points, while Verona (13 points) and Benevento (seven points) are ranked lower.

R. K.; translated by J. B.