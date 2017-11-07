Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Bled Municipality is renovating the Festival Hall in order to boost congress tourism. The central lakeside promenade has been turned into a building site and will be closed to traffic. Photo: MMC/TV Slovenija Share

Lake Bled promenade to be permanently closed to traffic

7. November 2017 ob 11:34

Bled - MMC RTV SLO

Bled Municipality is renovating the Festival Hall in order to boost congress tourism. The central lakeside promenade has been turned into a building site and will be closed to traffic.

The Festival Hall, Bled's main congress facility, was last renovated 28 years ago. The Great Hall seating 480, which is the biggest such venue in the Gorenjsko region, will get an additional 190 seat room. The cost of the works, at 400.000 euros, will be covered by Bled Culture Institute. The Institute counts on an increase in congress tourism, as numbers have dropped considerably over the last few years due to inappropriate facilities.

Bled’s promenade will also be given a new look. "We are currently renovating only the public infrastructure, but, once the current investment is completed, we plan to close the promenade to traffic for evermore – except for deliveries and emergency services," explained Matjaž Berčon, director of municipal administration.

This is part of the Municipality’s general traffic strategy, which includes moving vehicles away from the lake and building a car park on the northern bypass – the new Bled central bus station will be located at the beginning of the bypass. For now, the new promenade exists only on paper. "We are waiting for a final solution, which was selected at the tendering process. We hope to complete this venture by 2009," announced Berčon.

This is a five million euro initiative.

T. H., Marjeta Klemenc,TV Slovenija; translated by A. L.