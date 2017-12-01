Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The ice dragon was made from 3.5 tons of ice. Foto: BoBo Share

Land of Ice opens the door to a secret world of fairytale creatures

Sculptures made from 30 tons of ice

1. December 2017 ob 19:09

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Intricately carved ice sculptures are now on show at the Atlantis water park in the BTC shopping centre in Ljubljana. The stunning works of art are set to dazzle young and old alike.

The fifth edition of the exhibition saw Miro Rismondo and his wife Helena Rismondo, the leaders of the project, bring together a slew of ice carvers who worked on the sculptures in a 200 square metre sub-zero room. After four weeks of hard work, an icy world of fairytale creatures emerged under the hands of the artists, and their magnificent works will be on display until early March.

Some of the artists drew their inspiration from Slovene and other classic fairytales. The entrance to Land of Ice is guarded by the fearsome Postojna Cave dragon. It was Miro Rismondo who created the ice sculpture of the dragon, and he also carved a sculpture of a three-headed baby dragon drawing the Snow Queen’s carriage. Visitors can climb on top of the carriage and take pictures of themselves.

This year, Land of Ice also features a snow sculpture: Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen was created by Maria Groznaya, a Russian sculptor who also made a sculpture of Masha and the Bear, and Dalija Sega Štok, an acclaimed jewellery designer from Slovenia who also created a sculpture of a dwarf for the exhibition.

Visitors can also slide down an ice slide or head to the ice bar where some drinks are served in ice cups.

Miha Zavrtanik; translated by D. V.