Largest world producer of industrial robots coming to Kočevje

The building of the factory will start this year

18. January 2017 ob 11:44

Kočevje - MMC RTV SLO

The Japanese robotics group Yaskawa Electric will start building their new European plant in Kočevje; according to plans the work should start this year. The municipality has already received a letter of intent for purchase of the plot.

The investment worth € 25 million will bring employments for from 170 to 200 people, and it will be probably supported by Slovenia with the amount ranging from 20 to 25% of the investment value.

Regular production should start in 2019

The initial annual capacity of the factory should be 4,000 robots, then this number should increase to 5,000, while the final annual capacity will not exceed 6,000.

The Yaskawa company is already present in Slovenia, with the Ribnica companies Yaskawa Slovenija and Yaskawa Ristro. In 1994, Yaskawa Electric took over the Slovenian company Motoman Robotec which was operating in Germany, and in 1996 a new company for production of robotic cells Yaskawa Ristro was founded in Ribnica.

