Leben off to Brussels for the second track 109 million euros

Slovenia's State secretary to meet representatives of the European Commission

16. May 2018 ob 12:29

State secretary Jure Leben will meet with representatives of the European Commission to try secure the 109 million euros for the second rail track project, which the commission put on hold because of the repeat referendum.



Shortly after Sunday's repeat referendum on the Act on the Construction, Management and Governance of the Second Track of the Koper-Divača Railway, the State secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure and head of the second rail track project, Jure Leben, announced he would be going to Brussels. Mr. Leben sees the referendum result as a green light for the outgoing government to continue with the project.



"We will do everything to unfreeze these funds, so that every future government may responsibly pursue the project with all the available financial resources," said Leben on Sunday. The ministry informs that the State secretary will hold talks with the commission's representatives about the second track project this afternoon.



Bulc: Brussels is waiting for Slovenia

European Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc, said Brussels was expecting news from the Slovenian authorities. A day after the repeat referendum she tweeted that the second rail track between Divača and Koper is a priority project for the EU, and that EU's Directorate General for Mobility and Transport is in a state of readiness waiting for additional information from Slovenia.



Slovenia initially acquired the approval of the 109 million euros for the second track project through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Blending tender. The above-mentioned funds were then frozen until the implementation of the act which would enable the drawing of funds through the 2TDK project company. In March the European Commission confirmed that the 44 million euros, which were also approved to Slovenia for preparatory works, can already be drawn by the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency.



