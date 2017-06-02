Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Libraries Under the Treetops will enliven several Slovenian towns in the coming days. Photo: Matej Perko Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Libraries Under the Treetops also aimed at foreign tourists

Make a detour to the Ljubljana Castle or Zvezda Park

2. June 2017 ob 22:50

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The beginning of the summer season sees the opening of several literary festivals. In Slovenia’s capital, the Living Literature festival begins on Friday evening, as does Nova Gorica’s City of Books festival. Different towns across Slovenia and the near abroad will be linked as part of the 13th season of the Library Under the Treetops, which also launches on Friday.

Free book browsing, relaxed reading, and gettogethers with authors: The Library Under the Treetops enables visitors can spend their free time in different ways. What they all have in common is their connection with public species and the culture of reading. This year, you will be able to read under the trees in 13 different towns in Slovenia and the near abroad. Nine different “reading islands” will be set up in Ljubljana alone.

The library on top of Ljubljana Castle stands apart because it is intended for tourists and therefore features many books in foreign languages. Zvezda Park will be the site of a bilingual American Library Under the Treetops, which will give visitors a chance to browse a wide selection of American literature and other books on U.S.-related topics.

Maja Žvokelj, Radio Slovenija; translated by J. B.