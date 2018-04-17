Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Following tensions between its leadership and employees, Adria Tehnika is facing problems with the departure of licensed aircraft technicians. Foto: BoBo Share

Licensed mechanics leaving Adria Tehnika. The company turns to contractors from Serbia

Adria Tehnika committed to establishing a center for training new staff

17. April 2018 ob 12:30

Kranj - MMC RTV SLO

Following tensions between its leadership and employees, Adria Tehnika is facing problems with the departure of licensed aircraft technicians.

The company assures that it does have a development strategy focused on training new staff. At the same time the trade union warns that the company is replacing the missing technicians with contract workers from Serbia. The union also questions the legality of such action.

Tensions between the leadership and employees broke out one year after the Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) sold the company to Linetech holding from Poland. In line with its commitments, the new owner did not make any interventions in the collective bargaining agreement during the first year. However, immediately after that one year, the management cancelled the agreement and started introducing new house rules with draconian sanctions in a new collective agreement.

In the period between January 2016 and September 2017, 29 employees received written warnings for violating company house rules. Among them an employee who pressed the wrong button while registering his exit to have a cigarette break, and another worker who registered for work two minutes earlier than what the house rules suggest. The company later admitted that its measures in the above-mentioned cases were disproportionate and would not be used again. However, a certain number of employees have already decided to continue their careers elsewhere. According to figures from Adria Tehnika, eight licensed mechanics left the company last year.

Luka Lukič; MMC; translated by K. J.